NFL Week 4 Recap: Buffalo Bills Fantasy Standouts

The Buffalo Bills pulverized the Houston Texans 40-0 on Sunday. Perhaps this is more of what we expected with this Texans team after quarterback Deshaun Watson requested a trade from the organization. As insurance, Houston signed Tyrod Taylor to a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million.

In Week 1, Taylor navigated the team to a 37-21 victory but then picked up a hamstring injury the following week against the Browns. After two games, the Texans were 1-1 straight up, but 2-0 against the spread. Taylor’s injury forced Houston’s rookie quarterback, Davis Mills, into action.

With Mills as a starter, Houston’s been outscored 64-9, including its shutout loss in Week 4.

If you’re a fantasy player, you’d love to be up against the Texans’ defense each week. Their defense isn’t good enough to deal with the WR1 on opposing teams, as Stefon Diggs racked up 114 yards on seven catches. Diggs didn’t get into the endzone as all two of the receiving touchdowns went to third-year tight end Dawson Knox.

However, Houston’s most significant weakness might be in its run defense. Buffalo rushed for 199 yards, and backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky got on the scoresheet with a four-yard touchdown run. Two weeks ago, Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold had two rushing touchdowns against the Texans’ defense. Moreover, Houston’s now allowed a rushing touchdown to the opposing quarterback in three straight weeks.

That’s a trend that’s worth keeping an eye on in the weeks to come.

