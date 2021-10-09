NFL Week 5 Injury Report

Injuries are always unfortunate, but they are a massive part of the NFL game. That’s not surprising for such a physical game, and these injuries can have an enormous impact on fantasy leagues and the betting markets.

The injuries have started to pile up heading into Week 5, with virtually every team dealing with at least one potential absence. Let’s dive into some of the most important names to monitor heading into the weekend.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley (personal) – Out

Russell Gage (ankle) – Out

The Falcons will be without their top two receivers vs. the Jets, which could result in the Kyle Pitts breakout game. He entered his rookie campaign as arguably the most-hyped TE prospect in history, but he’s been quiet so far this season. Olamide Zaccheaus could also see a boost in targets, while Cordarrelle Patterson should remain a featured option.

Green Bay Packers

Jaire Alexander (shoulder) – Out

The Bengals’ offense has quietly been pretty explosive this season, and they have a great matchup this week with Alexander out of the lineup. He’s one of the best corners in football, and the rest of the Packers’ secondary is exploitable.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon (ankle) – Questionable

Mixon’s final status won’t be determined until Saturday, but it’s not looking good. He’s yet to suit up at practice this week with a low-ankle sprain, and his absence would allow Samaje Perine and Chris Evans to split the backfield duties.

Denver Broncos

Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) – Questionable

Courtland Sutton (ankle) – Questionable

Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) – Out

Melvin Gordon (leg) — Questionable

Patrick Surtain II (chest) – Questionable

Nearly the Broncos’ entire starting offense is either out or questionable this week, including quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Noah Fant and Tim Patrick would see the most significant boosts if either Sutton or Okwuegbunam are out, while Javonte Williams would benefit from the absence of Gordon. That said, the offense struggled mightily with Drew Lock under center last week, so their offensive ceiling would have to be lowered if Bridgewater is unavailable.

Tennessee Titans

Julio Jones (hamstring) – Out

Jones will miss his second-straight week for the Titans, while A.J. Brown will return to the lineup. Brown and Derrick Henry should carry the load offensively, and both are among the best fantasy options at their position.

Philadelphia Eagles

Lane Johnson (personal) – Out

The Eagles were down four starters on the offensive line last week, and things won’t be much better vs. the Panthers. The team survived without their starting linemen last week vs. the Chiefs, but this matchup vs. the Panthers is much more challenging.

Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) – Doubtful

Shaq Thompson (foot) – Out

There was some optimism that McCaffrey would suit up this week, but it sounds like he’ll make his return in Week 6 instead. Chuba Hubbard should serve as the lead back vs. the Eagles.

Detroit Lions

T.J. Hockenson (knee) – Questionable

D’Andre Swift (groin) – Questionable

Jamaal Williams (hip) – Questionable

Hockenson, Swift, and Williams are arguably the Lions’ top-three offensive players, so it would be a big deal if any is ruled out. If one of Swift or Williams is ruled out, the other will become an excellent fantasy option.

Miami Dolphins

DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) – Questionable

This week, the Dolphins have a juicy matchup vs. the Buccaneers, but they could be without their top pass-catcher. Jaylen Waddle would become the default No. 1 WR if he’s ruled out against a Bucs’ secondary that has been hit hard by injuries.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Out

Giovani Bernard (knee) – Questionable

Gronk will miss his second-straight week, which opens up some additional playing time for Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard at tight end. Bernard also missed last week’s game, but he could make his return to the lineup vs. the Dolphins. The Buccaneers are currently favored by nearly 10 points, so this doesn’t set up as a great game script for him.

Washington Football Team

Curtis Samuel (groin) – Questionable

Cam Sims (hamstring) – Out

Dyami Brown (knee) – Out

Antonio Gibson (shin) – Questionable

Chicago Bears

David Montgomery (knee) – Out

Montgomery has been ruled out for the Bears, so Damien Williams will start running back. He’s averaged 4.6 yards per carry this season, and he’s previously thrived as the Chiefs’ top running back. He’s a viable fantasy option.

San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) – Out

George Kittle (calf) – Doubtful

Garoppolo has been ruled out, which means it’s all systems go for Trey Lance. He was sensational from a fantasy perspective last week, racking up 20.4 fantasy points in just one half of football. Unfortunately, it seems as though he’ll be without Kittle, who is doubtful with a calf injury.

Arizona Cardinals

Chase Edmonds (shoulder) – Questionable

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Edmonds would be a “game-time” decision vs. the 49ers. If he’s ruled out, James Conner would take over as the team’s starting RB. Edmonds has averaged 5.5 targets per game, and those could also make their way to someone like Rondale Moore.

New York Giants

Darius Slayton (hamstring) – Out

Sterling Shepard (hamstring) – Out

Both players will miss their second straight week, which means Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and John Ross should all see a boost in value. Golladay is coming off his best game with the Giants, racking up six catches for 116 yards, while Toney led the team with nine targets.

Dallas Cowboys

Amari Cooper (hamstring) – Questionable

Ezekiel Elliott (knee) – Questionable

Both of these players are expected to suit up, and they will likely be deployed as usual. Feel free to fire both players up with confidence in what should be a high-scoring affair.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!