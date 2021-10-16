NFL Week 6 Injury Report

Injuries are always unfortunate, but they are a massive part of the NFL game. That’s not surprising for such a physical game, and these injuries can have an enormous impact on fantasy leagues and the betting markets.

The injuries have started to pile up heading into Week 6, with virtually every team dealing with at least one potential absence. Let’s dive into some of the most important names to monitor heading into the weekend.

Houston Texans

Laremy Tunsil (thumb) – Out

Things have not gone well for the Texans this season, and now they’ll be missing their best offensive lineman. The sharps are on the Colts this week, and this will only help their position.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon (ankle) – Questionable

Mixon is officially questionable, but he is fully expected to suit up this week vs. the Lions. In fact, head coach Zach Taylor told reporters that Mixon should handle his usual workload in this matchup. That means fantasy owners can fire him up with confidence.

Detroit Lions

T.J. Hockenson (knee) – Questionable

D’Andre Swift (groin) – Questionable

Jamaal Williams (hip, illness) – Questionable

All three of these players are questionable for the second straight week, but all three players are fully expected to suit up. Hockenson has struggled recently after an excellent start to the season, but he remains a startable option in all formats. Swift and Williams also have plenty of viability, especially in PPR formats.

Detroit Lions

Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) – Out

McCaffrey will miss his third-straight game, so Chuba Hubbard should command most of the running back opportunities. He scored 15.9 FanDuel points last week vs. the Eagles and racked up 21 carries and six targets. That’s excellent volume for his price tag.

Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Williams (knee) – Questionable

Williams was unable to practice on even a limited basis this week, but the Chargers are still giving him a chance to play. He’s considered a game-time decision, and if he’s in the lineup, fantasy owners likely have no choice but to start him. He’s been amazing so far this season, ranking as the No. 1 wide receiver in half-PPR scoring.

Baltimore Ravens

Sammy Watkins (thigh) – Out

Watkins has been ruled out this week, which will allow Rashod Bateman to take on a few additional snaps in his debut. However, Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews should provide most of the receiving value.

Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill (quad) – Questionable

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) – Out

Hill was able to return to practice on Friday, which means he has an excellent shot to be in the lineup on Sunday. That said, there’s no guarantee he’s anywhere near full strength.

Edwards-Helaire will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury, and Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon should handle the running back opportunities in his absence.

Washington Football Team

Antonio Gibson (shin) – Questionable

Curtis Samuel (groin) – Out

Dyami Brown (knee) – Questionable

Gibson was a late addition to the injury report this week after logging limited practices on Thursday and Friday. He’s expected to be in the lineup. The Football Team could be without two of their secondary wide receivers, but neither player has provided much value this season.

Chicago Bears

Allen Robinson (ankle) – Questionable

It has been a dreadful season for Robinson. He’s been quarterback-proof for basically his whole career, but even he hasn’t been able to overcome the Bears’ offense this season. He’s a risky option even if he can suit up.

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley (ankle) – Out

Kenny Golladay (knee) – Out

Darius Slayton (hamstring) – Questionable

Kadarius Toney (ankle) – Questionable

The Giants injury report is jam-packed this week. The good news is that Daniel Jones and Sterling Shepard will be in the lineup, while Slayton and Toney are questionable. The bad news is that Barkley and Golladay have been ruled out.

Arizona Cardinals

Chase Edmonds (shoulder) – Questionable

Edmonds is in a similar situation as last week, and he was able to suit up despite the questionable tag. That said, he was out-touched 11-9 by James Conner. Edmonds’ role as a receiver keeps him on the radar, but his ceiling is significantly lower.

Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb (calf) – Out

Kareem Hunt (wrist, knee) – Questionable

Hunt was able to get in a limited practice on Friday, and he should be ready to carry a massive workload vs. the Cardinals. Chubb is out of the lineup, so the thought of Hunt getting 20+ touches is highly tempting for fantasy purposes.

Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott (ribs) – Questionable

Elliott is questionable, but there is no chance that he’ll miss this week’s game vs. the Patriots. Get him in your lineups.

New England Patriots

Damien Harris (ribs) – Questionable

Harris is expected to play vs. the Cowboys, but he’s tough to trust as a fantasy option. He has minimal pass-catching upside, and he could lose some carries to Rhamondre Stevenson after fumbling last week vs. the Texans.

Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon (hip) – Questionable

Gordon has played through a questionable tag each of the past two weeks, and he will likely do so again in Week 6. He doesn’t offer a ton of fantasy value as part of a committee with Javonte Williams, but he can be used given the number of players on bye this week.