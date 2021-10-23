NFL Week 7 Injury Report

Injuries are always unfortunate, but they are a massive part of the NFL game. That’s not surprising for such a physical game, and these injuries can have an enormous impact on fantasy leagues and the betting markets.

The injury report is a bit quieter than usual this week. This is partly due to six teams being on bye, and there aren’t many relevant fantasy players who are questionable on the main slate.

Let’s dive into some of the most important names to monitor heading into the weekend.

Miami Dolphins

DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring): Questionable

Parker missed last week’s game for the Dolphins and was able to get in limited practice this week. He has a chance to suit up vs. the Falcons, but if he doesn’t, Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki will serve as the Dolphins’ primary pass-catchers.

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley (ankle): Out

Kenny Golladay (knee): Out

Kadarius Toney (ankle): Out

Sterling Shepard (hamstring): Questionable

The Giants are decimated at the moment. Barkley and Golladay will miss their second-straight game, while Toney has also been ruled out. Shepard is also questionable, as are Darius Slayton, Evan Engram and John Ross. That creates a possible doomsday scenario where the team is missing their top seven offensive players.

If Shepard, who was limited in practice Friday, is active, he should command a monster workload. He saw 14 targets last week and responded with ten catches for 76 yards.

Baltimore Ravens

Sammy Watkins (thigh): Out

Latavius Murray (ankle): Out

Murray has recently operated as one of the Ravens’ lead backs, so his absence could be meaningful. Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell should both see a boost in his absence. Watkins is also sidelined, and that should allow Rashod Bateman to see a significant role. He played on 65% of the team’s offensive snaps last week and racked up six targets and four receptions.

Washington Football Team

Antonio Gibson (shin): Questionable

Gibson is questionable with a shin injury, but he told reporters he was confident he would be in the lineup vs. the Packers. As long as he’s not limited, he’ll be in a situation for success. The Packers rank 30th in Football Outsiders rush defense DVOA, representing an exploitable matchup for Washington’s lead back.

Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill (quad): Questionable

Hill is clearly hampered by a quad injury, but he was able to practice on Friday and should be good to go Sunday vs. the Titans. Last week, he ran just the third-most routes among the Chiefs’ receivers, but he still led the team in targets and racked up 18.1 FanDuel points.

Detroit Lions

T.J. Hockenson (knee): Questionable

D’Andre Swift (groin): Questionable

Hockenson and Swift have been questionable for basically a month, but neither player has missed any game time yet. Expect them to be in the lineup on Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams

Sony Michel (shoulder): Questionable

Michel has served as the backup to Darrell Henderson this season, and if he’s ruled out, Henderson could carry a monster workload vs. the Lions. The Rams are currently favored by 16.5 points, so they could be in a situation where they’re looking to kill the clock down the stretch.

Houston Texans

Chris Conley (neck): Questionable

Nico Collins (foot): Questionable

The Texans are in the opposite situation of the Rams. They’re 18-point underdogs vs. the Cardinals, and wide receivers tend to be the biggest beneficiaries in blowout losses. They get plenty of opportunities during garbage time to rack up catches, yards and potentially a score. Brandin Cooks is the clear top receiver for the Texans and he could be even busier than usual if the team is shorthanded.

Chicago Bears

Allen Robinson (ankle): Questionable

Robinson was able to practice this week, so he’s likely to suit up vs. the Buccaneers. He’s had a horrendous fantasy season so far, scoring just one touchdown while averaging 39 yards per game, but the Buccaneers do represent an excellent matchup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Brown (ankle): Out

Rob Gronkowski (ribs): Out

O.J. Howard (ankle): Questionable

The Bucs’ passing attack will be without Brown and Gronkowski again this week, which means Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette can all be treated as elite fantasy options. Howard is also questionable, and his absence would leave Cameron Brate as the lone tight end. He’d be a viable streamer at the position given all the teams on bye.