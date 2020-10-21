NFL Week 7 Start/Sit

On the surface, Week 7 looks to be another quarterback-friendly week, beginning on Thursday with a somewhat resurgent Carson Wentz and the Eagles taking aim at the Giants. The week’s best quarterback pairing will be Matthew Stafford and the Lions visiting the Falcons, who look to be in high-end fantasy production mode with Matt Ryan getting wide receiver Julio Jones back into the lineup.

This will be a good week for fantasy owners of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, who square off in a potential track meet beneficial to the wideouts of the Packers and Texans. On the flip side of things, it might be best to limit the usage of Rams players on Monday night as they take on a stingy Bears defense.

Start: Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

​Murray was still a top-five fantasy quarterback in Week 6 despite completing just 9-of-24 passes in Arizona’s Monday night rout of Dallas. His numbers will be even better when he and the Cards feast on a Seahawks defense that allows the most air yards (1,264) in the league while also giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.



Sit: Drew Brees, QB, Saints

No longer a fantasy must-start, Brees must contend with a Panthers defense that allows the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing passers. Even if Michael Thomas returns to the lineup, keep in mind that Carolina has yielded just seven passing touchdowns and limits passers to an average depth of target of 6.9 yards, third-lowest in the league.



Start: Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns

He has yet to have a breakout effort since replacing the injured Nick Chubb. That will change when Hunt gets to plow through a Bengals run defense that allows opposing backs to average 5.1 yards per carry. Cincinnati is 28th in rushing yards allowed, which is another trend toward Hunt being a Week 7 standout.



Sit: Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington

​The emergence of running back J.D. McKissic as a receiving specialist has cut into Gibson’s touches the past two weeks, which have seen him total a combined 57 yards on 20 carries. Counting on Gibson is too risky, even against a Cowboys defense that has allowed the second-most rushing yards in the NFL while giving a league-high 10 touchdowns on the ground.



Start: Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Only the Seahawks and Cowboys give up more fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, which means Higgins — who has averaged eight targets per game in his last four — gets an opportunity to further solidify his status as fellow rookie Joe Burrow’s top option. Higgins comes off the first 100-yard game of his brief career and is a solid bet to record his second on Sunday.



Sit: Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys

It’s painfully obvious to Gallup’s owners that rookie CeeDee Lamb has become the WR2 in Dallas. The numbers further illustrate the reality: Gallup has been held to under 30 receiving yards in two of his last three games and is averaging just five targets per contest in that span. The Washington Football Team allows the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts, making the benching of Gallup an easy choice.

Start: Jimmy Graham, TE, Bears

Having Nick Foles under center has led to a revival of sorts for Graham, who has been targeted 28 times in the past four games. Although the Rams are middle of the pack in fantasy points allowed per game to opposing tight ends, they have allowed at least one touchdown in four straight games to the position, making Graham a sneaky good play for fantasy owners.



Sit: Evan Engram, TE, Giants

Engram has yet to reach the end zone this season and hasn’t exceeded 35 receiving yards since Week 2. The Eagles are stubborn against the pass, as they allow just 10.6 yards per catch, the seventh-lowest in the league. At this point, it’s time to give up on Engram’s expected breakout campaign.



Start: Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers

Claypool continues his rapid run toward WR1 status, having produced at least 74 receiving yards and accounting for five touchdowns over the past three games. Averaging 15.6 yards each time he touches the ball, Claypool should thrive against a Titans defense that has allowed 13 passing touchdowns thus far.

Sit: Jared Goff, QB, Rams

While Goff has thrown multiple touchdown passes in his past two games, he has also failed to crack the 200-yard mark in two of the past three contests. It’s unlikely Goff wields any Monday night magic against a Bears defense that has given up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks along with a league-low four touchdown tosses.

Start: Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

Look for the rookie gunslinger to pick up where he left off before the Week 6 bye. Herbert averaged 298.7 passing yards per game in his first four starts while firing seven touchdown passes in his last two. Keenan Allen (back) returns to the lineup, giving Hebert ample firepower to light up a Jaguars defense ranked 28th in passing yards allowed and 26th in air yards given up.

Sit: Devin Singletary, RB, Bills

Singletary has just one game of better than 70 rushing yards and has managed just 2.7 yards per carry in his last two outings. Even with the Jets giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, the potential of Singletary breaking out is limited at best.

Start: David Johnson, RB, Texans

The firing of coach/GM Bill O’Brien has benefited Johnson, who has seen his workload sharply increase the past two games. He’ll remain a hot hand in PPR formats when he gets to dine on a Packers run defense that was mauled by Thomas Jones II in last week’s loss to the Buccaneers. Green Bay is the third-worst team in fantasy when it comes to stopping running back, making Johnson a solid RB1 play.

Sit: Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

Finally healthy, Samuel scored his first touchdown in last week’s win over the Rams. However, San Francisco’s lack of stretching the ball downfield and the looming presence of Patriots All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore combine to stifle any chances of Samuel helping fantasy teams.