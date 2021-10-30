NFL Week 8 Injury Report

Injuries are always unfortunate, but they are a massive part of the NFL game. That’s not surprising for such a physical game, and these injuries can have an enormous impact on fantasy leagues and the betting markets.

The injury report is a bit quieter than usual this week, but there are still some big names in jeopardy of sitting.

Let’s dive into some of the most important names to monitor heading into the weekend.

Miami Dolphins

DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring): Questionable

Parker has missed the past three games for the Dolphins, and he’s questionable once again for Week 8. If he’s ruled out, Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki should serve as the team’s top pass-catchers.

Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder): Questionable

Baker Mayfield (shoulder): Will Play

Mayfield will return to the lineup after sitting out last week with a shoulder injury. There’s no guarantee he’ll be operating at full strength, but he’s a clear upgrade over Case Keenum. Unfortunately, Mayfield may not have his top receiver available. Beckham aggravated his shoulder injury and was in-and-out of the lineup last week, and he was only able to get in a limited practice on Friday. Jarvis Landry will be the biggest beneficiary if Beckham is unable to suit up.

Los Angeles Rams

Jalen Ramsey (illness): Questionable

Andrew Whitworth (knee): Out

Ramsey and Whitworth are among the best in the league at their respective positions, so their absences would be a big deal. They likely don’t need them against the Texans, but it makes the Rams a bit riskier from a betting perspective.

Detroit Lions

D’Andre Swift (groin): Questionable

Jamaal Williams (thigh): Questionable

Swift and Williams are questionable every week, so there’s not much to worry about here. Both players will likely be active, but the other becomes an excellent fantasy option if one is ruled out.

Tennessee Titans

Julio Jones (hamstring): Out

For most of the year, Jones has struggled with injuries, and he’s been ruled out for the Titans’ divisional matchup vs. the Colts. Even with Jones healthy, A.J. Brown has been the Titans’ top receiver, and he should see a more significant workload than usual.

Indianapolis Colts

T.Y. Hilton (quad): Questionable

Hilton missed last week’s game vs. the 49ers, and Michael Pittman put together a fantastic performance in monsoon-like conditions. Pittman is in play regardless of Hilton’s status, but he would see a boost with Hilton sidelined.

New York Jets

Zach Wilson (knee): Out

Corey Davis (hip): Doubtful

Tevin Coleman (hamstring): Out

The Jets have provided minimal fantasy value this season, and that doesn’t figure to change with Wilson, Davis and Coleman likely out of the lineup.

Chicago Bears

Khalil Mack (foot): Out

Mack has been ruled out for Week 8, and it’s still possible that he lands on the IR. Mack isn’t having his best year, and the Bears’ pass-rush has to be downgraded in his absence.

Seattle Seahawks

Alex Collins (groin): Questionable

Collins is expected to suit up this week, and he should serve as the Seahawks’ top rusher. Rashaad Penny was activated off the IR last week, but Collins still finished with ten more rush attempts vs. the Saints.

New England Patriots

Jonnu Smith (shoulder): Questionable

Kendrick Bourne (shoulder): Questionable

The Patriots have about 15 players currently listed as questionable, which is typical. None of them have much impact on the fantasy slate, but Smith and Bourne would open up a few additional targets for the rest of the roster if they’re ruled out.

Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler (hip): Questionable

Ekeler missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week, and players who sit out on Friday don’t usually play Sunday. That said, the Chargers are hopeful that he will be able to suit up. If he’s ruled out, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, and Larry Rountree will likely form some sort of committee.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Brown (ankle): Out

Rob Gronkowski (ribs): Questionable

Brown will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury, while Gronkowski is questionable. He’s been out of the lineup since Week 3, but Gronk was on-pace for a massive season before getting injured. He will be an attractive DFS option if he’s able to return vs. the Saints.

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott (calf): Questionable

Tyron Smith (ankle): Questionable

The most significant injury news of the week involves the Cowboys. Prescott is questionable with a calf injury, and it seems as though the team is preparing to be without him. They own a massive lead in the NFC East, so they have the luxury of resting him vs. the Vikings.