NFL Week 9 Injury Report

Injuries are always unfortunate, but they are a massive part of the NFL game. That’s not surprising for such a physical game, and these injuries can have an enormous impact on fantasy leagues and the betting markets.

The injury report is loaded in Week 9, including a few of the top quarterbacks in football.

Let’s dive into some of the most important names to monitor heading into the weekend.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Denver Broncos

Noah Fant (COVID-19) – Doubtful

Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) – Questionable

Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that he does not expect Fant to suit up this week, which means Okwuegbunam should serve as the team’s starting tight end if healthy. Okwuegbunam saw a 25% target share and four endzone targets in his only game without Fant last season, so he has some appeal as a punt play at the position.

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott (calf) – Will Play

Tyron Smith (ankle) – Out

Amari Cooper (hamstring) – Questionable

CeeDee Lamb (ankle) – Questionable

The Cowboys are dealing with some crucial injuries, and Smith has already been ruled out. The good news is that Prescott has been removed from the injury report, so he should be good to go vs. the Broncos. The bad news is that both Cooper and Lamb are questionable. Cooper looks pretty likely to suit up, while Lamb is the more significant threat to miss this contest.

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley (ankle, COVID) – Out

Kenny Golladay (knee) – Questionable

Sterling Shepard (quad) – Out

Barkley hasn’t played since Week 5, and he will sit out again vs. the Raiders. That means Devontae Booker will draw the start at running back, and he’s racked up 30% of the Giants’ total opportunities over the past three weeks. Golladay returned to practice this week on a limited basis, so he is tentatively on track to suit up. Shepard has already been ruled out, so Golladay and Kadarius Toney figure to see most of the snaps at receiver.

Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) – Questionable

Sam Darnold (concussion, shoulder) – Questionable

McCaffrey and Darnold are both questionable vs. the Patriots, but the team is “hopeful” that both players will be in the lineup. If McCaffrey is ruled out, Chuba Hubbard will handle most of the running back duties, while P.J. Walker would start at quarterback if Darnold is ruled out.

Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. – Out

Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) – Questionable

The Browns have the potential to be undermanned at receiver this week. The team officially released Beckham on Friday, and Peoples-Jones is questionable. Jarvis Landry should serve as the team’s top pass catcher, but Anthony Schwartz would benefit if Peoples-Jones is inactive.

Baltimore Ravens

Sammy Watkins (thigh) – Questionable

Latavius Murray (ankle) – Doubtful

Watkins was able to get in limited practices on Thursday and Friday, so he’s on track to return to the lineup. Murray is doubtful after missing practice all week, so he is expected to sit. Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman, and Ty’Son Williams will form a committee backfield if Murray is ruled out.

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa (ribs, finger) – Questionable

Coach Brian Flores is “optimistic” Tagovailoa will start, so it seems like he should be good to go. If he isn’t, Jacoby Brissett will make a start. That’s a pretty massive downgrade at the position.

Jacksonville Jaguars

James Robinson (heel) – Questionable

Robinson is questionable with a heel injury, and he would have a brutal matchup vs. the Bills if he can suit up. If Robinson is out, Carlos Hyde should receive the majority of the backfield opportunities. That would give him some appeal for desperate fantasy players.

Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley (personal) – Out

Ridley will miss at least the next three weeks while he focuses on his mental health, so Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson will serve as their primary playmakers.

New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston (knee) – Out

Winston will miss the rest of the season, and Trevor Semien will draw the start this week vs. the Falcons. That said, expect to see more Taysom Hill than we have in previous weeks.

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers (COVID-19) – Out

Rodgers will miss this game after testing positive for COVID-19, so Jordan Love will make his first career start at quarterback. Love is a plus-athlete at the position, and he draws an elite matchup vs. the Chiefs. He has some appeal as a streaming option.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray (ankle) – Questionable

DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) – Questionable

Murray and Hopkins are both questionable, but both players are tentatively expected to sit out. That would be a massive downgrade for the Cardinals’ offense. Colt McCoy will start at QB if Murray is inactive, while A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, and Rondale Moore would be the top pass catchers.

San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel (calf) – Questionable

Elijah Mitchell (ribs) – Questionable

The 49ers are also dealing with some injuries. They are expected to get George Kittle back this week, but Mitchell and Samuel are questionable. Mitchell has been the team’s leading rusher when healthy this season, while Samuel has dominated their receiving targets. Kittle could step right into a huge workload if Samuel is ruled out, while Trey Sermon would lead a committee backfield sans Mitchell.