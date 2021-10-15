NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 10/15/21

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players.

Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.

Let’s jump in to take a look at today’s slate and some players to consider for your lineups.

Goalie to Target

Cam Talbot ($8,200): The Minnesota Wild are -180 road favorites, and Talbot is a strong option in net tonight. Talbot didn’t play in the Wild’s last preseason game due to a personal matter, but he was back at practice earlier this week, so he should be good to go tonight. Despite winning 4-1 in their season opener, the Anaheim Ducks still aren’t a great offensive team. In that win, they produced only a 31.87 Corsi For (Shot Attempts Created) per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations.

The Wild and Talbot are in a spot to come away with a win in their season-opener while giving Talbot an easier matchup to get his year started. Talbot may not have a massive amount of saves, but the win equity is high for him.

High-Priced Skaters

Sean Couturier ($6,500): The Philadelphia Flyers have a slate-high 3.53 implied goal total and should be a very popular team tonight. Whenever we have a home favorite and a high implied goal total, we can assume that team will be chalky, and that should be highlighted considering it’s a small three-game slate.

We want to look directly to the Flyers’ top line with Couturier, who is also on the first power-play unit, giving him a strong floor/ceiling combination. Last year, Couturier averaged slightly more than 2.5 shots on goal per game while being slightly under one real-world point per game. Frankly, I think his salary is slightly lower than it should be, so I’m looking to get him in my lineups.

Kirill Kaprizov ($7,400): Last year’s Calder Trophy winner is looking to get his season started in a big way. The Rookie of the Year was the runaway favorite last year, and building on that success, this campaign shouldn’t be an issue. With time on the first forward line and the first power play for the Wild, Kaprizov has immense upside due to his goal-scoring ability. He also adds in a touch more than 2.5 shots on goal per game and is viable in all formats.

He is one of the very few players on this slate who truly possesses hat-trick potential on any given night. His 29 goals in 62 games in his rookie year clearly indicate he is a consistent fantasy option on a nightly basis.

Value Skater

Tyler Johnson ($3,600): We need all the value we can find on a small three-game slate, and Johnson could be the answer. At under $4,000, you would assume that Johnson plays a minor role for the Chicago Blackhawks, but that is not the case. Johnson is skating on the first forward line and the first power-play alongside Patrick Kane ($7,900) and Alex DeBrincat ($7,500).

With a 3.08 implied goal total tonight, the Blackhawks should be a popular stacking option against the New Jersey Devils, and Johnson brings the needed salary relief to your lineups.