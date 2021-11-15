NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Monday 11/15/21

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players.

Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.

Let’s jump in to take a look at today’s slate and some players to consider for your lineups.

Goalie to Target

Ilya Sorokin ($8,100): The New York Islanders are only +110 road underdogs versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Sorokin is worth considering tonight. The Lightning are off to a slow start on offense this season, only scoring 2.16 Goals-per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the 10th lowest in the league. At least for the time being, they aren’t showing to be a dominant offensive team as they have been for many seasons.

The Islanders are still one of the strongest defensive teams in the league, allowing only 1.97 Goals-per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the eighth-best in the league. Sorokin has four wins in his past six starts, with three shutouts in that time — providing plenty of upside.

High-Priced Skaters

Dylan Larkin ($6,500): The Detroit Red Wings have a solid 2.88 implied goal total tonight and should be in for plenty of scoring against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Larkin is the center on the top forward line and the top power-play for Detroit, which has allowed him to get off to a good start with 11 NHL points and 42 shots on goal in 13 games.

He can continue that production tonight versus the Blue Jackets, who are allowing the 10th most (2.59) Goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations. The Blue Jackets also enter with the ninth-worst (58.02) Corsi Against (Total Shot Attempts Allowed) per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations. The Red Wings are in a good matchup tonight and should see the offense flowing tonight.

Ondrej Palat ($5,700): Even though Palat doesn’t have a super expensive salary, he is a top option due to his role. Palat is skating on the top forward line and the top power-play for the Lightning, who come in with a slate-high 2.88 implied goal total. He has 9 NHL points in 13 games, along with 26 shots on goal. His salary is under $6,000, which doesn’t reflect the role he plays on offense for Tampa Bay.

Value Skaters

Ryan Pulock ($4,000): Pulock is the defender on the top power-play unit for the Islanders and continues to bring a strong floor of points every night. Pulock only has 2 NHL points through 11 games this season, but that’s not where his value comes from. He is averaging 1.6 shots on goal per game and 2.8 blocked shots per game. Being over four combined shots and blocked shots is excellent for any player — let alone one that is only $4,000.