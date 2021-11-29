NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Monday 11/29/21

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players.

Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.

Let’s jump in to take a look at today’s slate and some players to consider for your lineups.

Goalie to Target

Connor Hellebuyck ($8,000): The Winnipeg Jets are massive -330 home favorites against the Arizona Coyotes, and it puts Hellebuyck at the top of the goalie list tonight. It’s no secret the Coyotes aren’t a good offensive team this year, as they are only scoring 1.76 Goals-per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the second-lowest in the league. This should present an easier matchup for Hellebuyck, who is looking to get back on track.

Despite only one win in his last five starts, Hellebuyck has actually been playing very well, allowing two goals or fewer in four of those five games. This means he is ultimately doing his job, but the Jets’ offense is failing to score. Hopefully, a soft matchup for the Jets’ forwards can get their scoring going while Hellebuyck continues to be solid in net. That should be a recipe for a win.

High-Priced Skaters

Johnny Gaudreau ($7,600): With 18 FanDuel points or more in six straight games, Gaudreau is one of the hottest players in the league right now. His floor of points comes from his 3.2 average shots on goal per game, and his ceiling is always accessible due to his role on the first forward line and the first power-play unit. The Calgary Flames come into this game with the third-highest (61.22) Corsi For (Total Shot Attempts Created) per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations. They are generating plenty of offensive chances, which puts them in a spot to score multiple goals every night.

Stacking Gaudreau with Elias Lindholm ($7,700) and Matthew Tkachuk ($7,000) is a very viable option tonight since they are fully correlated on the Flames’ first power-play unit.

Jakob Chychrun ($5,200): Even though I’m rolling with Hellebuyck in net, I’ll also be looking to one of the skaters going against him — Jakob Chychrun. Despite being on a bad offense, Chychrun can provide plenty of fantasy value due to his ability to fill up the stat sheet. Over his last 10 games, Chychrun has 6 NHL points, 37 shots on goal, and 10 blocked shots. The NHL points are always going to be a bit variable — even more so for a player on a bad team — but the shots and blocked shots are consistent on a nightly basis, and that gives him a very strong floor of points.

Value Skaters

Josh Anderson ($4,100): Anderson is a classic case of his salary not matching his offensive role. Anderson is under $5,000, yet he is on the first forward line and the second power-play unit for the Montreal Canadiens. While his production was slow to start the season, he has 7 NHL points and 23 shots on goal in his last 10 games — a nice increase in production. That hasn’t translated to his salary yet, and we can take advantage until it does.

Nate Schmidt ($4,100): Considering the Jets are the largest home favorites (-330) on the slate, you’ll want to get some exposure to their lineup. If you can’t afford to pay up for their top stars, look to Schmidt. He is on the second power-play unit and recently filled up the stat sheet with 17 shots, 12 blocked shots, and 3 NHL points in his last 10 games.