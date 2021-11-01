NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Monday, November 1

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players.

Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.

Let’s jump in to take a look at today’s slate and some players to consider for your lineups.

Goalie to Target

Mikko Koskinen ($8,000): The Edmonton Oilers are large home favorites (-235) tonight, and it should cause Koskinen to be very popular in all formats. We’re dealing with a small three-game slate, and it’s clear that the other two matchups are a bit of a coin-flip, making Koskinen the safest option in net. He is up against the Seattle Kraken, who enter with a 52.76 Corsi For (Total Shot Attempts Created) per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations — 13th-lowest in the league.

Koskinen has looked good to start the season, only allowing a single goal in three of his five starts while picking up 27 saves or more in four of his five starts. Koskinen has a solid floor of points and, with a win, would have a nice ceiling to reach for.

High-Priced Skaters

Connor McDavid ($9,800): Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Connor McDavid is good a hockey. Like really good. He comes in with six multi-point performances in the seven games he’s played, 39 shots on goal, and all of that warrants being the highest-salaried player on the slate. His role on the first forward line and the first power-play unit continues to make him the elite option in NHL fantasy formats.

The matchup against the Kraken is a great one. They are allowing 3.02 goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations (third-worst in the league). McDavid didn’t have multiple points in his most recent game, but given the matchup, expect him to get right back on track with a new streak tonight.

Brady Tkachuk ($7,200): While the Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks matchup features two bad teams, it doesn’t mean we can’t find solid fantasy options here. Tkachuk should always bring a solid floor of points due to his shots on goal are modest to start the season (10 shots on goal in four games) but should be on the rise. We saw Tkachuk average 3.9 shots on goal last season, and that gives him a strong floor of points.

The matchup against the Blackhawks is an amazing one. They are in the bottom-10 in the league in both Corsi Against (Total Shot Attempts Created) and goals allowed, both per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations. This could be a sloppy game since both teams are “bad,” but there should be plenty of fantasy points to go around.

Value Skaters

Alexander Wennberg ($3,600): It’s a small three-game slate, and there are limited value options, but Wennberg stands out as one of the best. He is under $4,000 while seeing time on the Kraken’s first forward line and the first power-play unit. It’s rare to find a player with this low salary, seeing that big of an offensive role. This game against the Oilers has a 6.5-goal total. and while the Kraken are the clear underdogs, the back and forth scoring potential is there for all players.

Corey Perry ($3,800): With Nikita Kucherov out for several weeks, the Tampa Bay Lightning have changed up their forward lines and power-play units. Corey Perry is now skating on the third forward line, but more importantly, he is up on the first power-play unit with Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, and Victor Hedman. Not a bad place to be.

Perry has no points through eight games this season, but he is due to find the scoresheet soon with an expanded offensive role.