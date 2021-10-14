NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Thursday 10/14/21

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players.

Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.

Let’s jump in to take a look at today’s slate and some players to consider for your lineups.

Goalie to Target

Robin Lehner ($8,300): As -164 road favorites, we can look to Lehner as a viable fantasy goalie tonight. The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to take on the Los Angeles Kings, who are set to be one of the weakest teams in the league yet again. Lehner got off to a good start in the season opener versus Seattle with 28 saves and the win. He did allow three goals in that game, but the Kings are a far weaker offense. We should see him return to his usual self with a soft matchup in front of him.

High-Priced Skaters

Aleksander Barkov ($7,600): The Florida Panthers come in with a 3.66 implied goal total, the second-highest on the slate. You can expect the Panthers to be very popular tonight — and for most of the season. They are a favorite pick among NHL analysts to have a big year. We should be looking directly to the Panthers’ top forward line with Barkov, who is also skating on the first power-play unit.

Last season, Barkov averaged 3.5 shots per game while producing over 1.0 real NHL points per game. That is the level of production we should see from him tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins, who overperformed in their season opener versus Tampa Bay. The Pens’ defense isn’t that good, and I’m buying into the Panthers’ offense with confidence.

Morgan Rielly ($6,100): The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the second night of a back-to-back, and we should be looking to them in this matchup versus the Ottawa Senators. With a slate-high 3.67 implied goal total, the Maple Leafs will be a popular option in all formats — and this shouldn’t be a shock. The Senators finished last season in the bottom five of the league in Corsi Against (Shot Attempts Allowed), and goals allowed, both per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations.

Rielly started the season strong last night with two shots, two blocked shots, and one assist. That is the level of production — or more — we should be expecting from him tonight in a soft matchup against the Senators.

Value Skaters

Cole Caufield ($5,600): After a modest first game last night, Caufield is primed to get on the score sheet tonight. Caufield, the favorite to win rookie of the year, had four shots on goal last night but couldn’t find the back of the net. That volume of shots should be consistent for Caufield, given his role on the first forward line and the first power-play unit. A soft matchup against the Buffalo Sabres has the Montreal Canadiens holding a 2.93 implied goal total, and Caufield should have a hand in hitting that total.

Ryan Johansen ($3,700): Even though the Nashville Predators aren’t the most dangerous offensive team in the league, they are a viable fantasy option tonight. Johansen is $3,700 and playing on the first forward line and the first power-play unit for Nashville. That’s an awesome role, and his salary is substantially lower than we normally see for a player with the same duties. This game against the Seattle Kraken could play a bit faster than some may realize as we feel out the NHL’s newest team, which opens up the potential for extra fantasy points for Johansen and the Preds.