NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Tuesday 11/23/21

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players.

Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.

Let’s jump in to take a look at today’s slate and some players to consider for your lineups.

Goalie to Target

Jacob Markstrom ($7,800): The Calgary Flames are -245 home favorites and in a spot for Markstrom to come away with the win. He will be going up against the Chicago Blackhawks, scoring just 1.56 goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the worst in the entire league. Not only are they not scoring goals, but they are also failing to generate anything that resembles offensive pressure, with the second-lowest (47.94) Corsi For (Total Shot Attempts Created) per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations.

Markstrom has been hot recently, allowing three or fewer goals in each of his last six starts — including two or fewer in five of them — with two shutouts in that time. A strong level of consistency for Markstrom should put him in a spot to come away with the win against a bad offensive Chicago team.

High-Priced Skaters

John Gaudreau ($7,400): On top of looking to the Flames’ goalie, you should also be looking at their top skaters for a stack tonight, since…well, Chicago is also terrible on defense. Chicago is in the bottom 10 of the league in both goals allowed (3.05) per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations and Corsi Against (59.28). To say they are bad would be putting it lightly, and they are a team we can attack every time they are on the slate.

Gaudreau comes in with a whopping 26 shots on goals in his last five games, along with 7 NHL points. He sees plenty of ice time on the first forward line and the first power-play unit for the Flames. That forward line with Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm is an ideal stack given the soft matchup.

Roope Hintz ($6,000): Surprisingly, the Dallas Stars have a slate-high 3.35 implied goal total, and that is due to their matchup versus the Edmonton Oilers. Dallas isn’t a team I normally look to for offense — they are scoring the third-fewest (1.64) goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations. That is different tonight versus the Oilers, who are allowing the fourth-most (2.86) goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations and carry the 12th-worst (55.28) Corsi Against.

This is why we can look to Hintz, who comes in with 7 NHL points, 30 shots on goal, and seven blocked shots across his last 10 games. He skates on the top forward line and the top power-play unit, which should make him a chalky option on this three-game slate.

Value Skater

Alex Barre-Boulet ($3,500): The Tampa Bay Lightning are -184 home favorites, and we need to find some value in their lineup and this slate overall. Barre-Boulet has been elevated to the first forward line for the Lightning since they are dealing with a few injuries. He is the minimum salary for a forward, skating on the same line as Steven Stamkos and seeing time on the second power-play unit. It’s a bit of a punt play, but we need the value tonight.