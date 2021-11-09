NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Tuesday 11/9/21

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players.

Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.

Let’s jump in to take a look at today’s slate and some players to consider for your lineups.

Goalie to Target

Jeremy Swayman ($7,900): The Boston Bruins are massive -300 home favorites tonight and have Swayman confirmed as the starter. It shouldn’t be a surprise to see the Bruins as this heavy of a favorite, as they are taking on the Ottawa Senators, who are one of the worst teams in the league. The Bruins’ defense is one of the best in the league, allowing a 48.53 Corsi Against (Total Shot Attempts Allowed) per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is second-best.

They simply do not allow opposing teams to generate a ton of offensive chances, putting Swayman in a spot to have an easier night in the crease. Swayman comes in with two goals or fewer allowed in three of his four starts this season and is frankly too cheap given the win expectation he has as a -300 home favorite tonight.

High-Priced Skaters

Patrice Bergeron ($7,100): We’re going right from the Bruins’ goalie to their top-line center, Bergeron. The Senators come in allowing a 63.38 Corsi Against per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the second-worst in the league. This puts the Bruins’ offense in an amazing matchup, and it doesn’t stop there. We also see the Senators allowing the 10th-most (11.76) High Danger Scoring Chances Against per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations.

After a slow start to the season, we have seen Bergerson explode for five NHL points in his last two games, as well as post three shots on goal or more in three of his previous four. It’s as straightforward of a matchup as you can imagine. Also, if you can afford it, you should look to stack Bergeron with his linemates, Brad Marchand ($9,000) and David Pastrnak ($8,400).

Jake Guentzel ($6,900): As the best offensive player on the Pittsburgh Penguins, Guentzel should continue to be in a spot for plenty of production. With Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin both out of the lineup, Guentzel’s role on the top line and top power-play is secure and has led to him posting goals in back-to-back games.

He’s up against the Chicago Blackhawks, who are allowing a league-worst 3.88 goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations. They are also in the bottom 10 (58.85) when it comes to Corsi Against, giving Guentzel a strong floor of shots attempts to pile up. Chicago has been a mess on defense to start the season, and stacking against them on a nightly basis continues to be a profitable strategy.

Value Skaters

Carter Verhaeghe ($4,900): The Florida Panthers have a solid 3.18 implied goal total tonight while on the road to take on the New Jersey Devils. A couple of things are very clear here. The Panthers are looking great to start the season — 49 goals scored in 12 games — and the Devils are not a team you need to worry about on defense. This means we want to stack the Panthers’ top line, with Verhaeghe being a bit of a value option there. He is also on the second power-play unit, and it’s paying dividends for him this year with nine NHL points in 12 games.

Andrew Mangiapane ($5,000): Mangiapane continues to bounce around on the Calgary Flames‘ lines and is now on the third forward line and the second power-play unit. His role on the second power-play unit has been stable, but we’ve seen him down on the fourth forward line and also up on the second forward line. While that may present a bit of inconsistency in his production, the risk could be worth it tonight since the Flames are strong home favorites (-240) and have the third-highest (3.25) implied goal total on the slate. Nine NHL points in 11 games are no joke, and he’s seemingly able to find the score sheet regardless of what line he is on.