NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Wednesday 10/13/21

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players.

Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.

Let’s jump in to take a look at today’s slate and some players to consider for your lineups.

Goalie to Target

Connor Hellebuyck ($8,400): The Winnipeg Jets are -138 road favorites tonight, and Hellebuyck is worth considering in net. Even though there are a few large home favorites on this slate, the matchup for Helleybuck against the Anaheim Ducks is one of the easiest you can find. The Ducks were terrible last season, with 2.17 goals scored per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, the fifth-worst in the league. They also held a 51.63 Corsi For (Shot Attempts Created) per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations last season, which was the 12th-lowest in the league.

Believe it or not, the Ducks are not projected to be much better this season, and I’ll look to trust Hellebuyck, the former Vezina Trophy winner, as a road favorite tonight.

High-Priced Skaters

Mikko Rantanen ($8,200): With Nathan MacKinnon out for the Colorado Avalanche, Rantanen is primed to take a step forward. Rantanen skates on the top forward line and the top power-play for the Avalanche, who are boasting a slate-high 3.72 implied goal total. Last season, MacKinnon posted 206 shots on goal, which was the third-most in the league. When you take that shot volume out of the lineup, someone — Rantanen — should help fill that void. This shouldn’t be an issue for Rantanen, as he posted 177 shots last season, the 11th-most in the league.

They are up against the Chicago Blackhawks, who were one of the worst defensive teams last season and set to be in the same range this year. While they made an upgrade in net with Marc-Andre Fleury, their defense should still be in the bottom half of the league.

John Tavares ($7,200): The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ top line will look slightly different with Auston Matthews out to start the season. This has pushed Tavares to the top forward line for Toronto, who is carrying a 3.35 implied team total tonight. They are up against the Montreal Canadiens tonight, which should be a game environment worth attacking.

Last season, both teams were in the top 12 of the league in Corsi For, setting up both teams for plenty of offensive chances. Tavares is also skating on the top power-play unit for Toronto and could be stacked with Mitchell Marner (if he plays), William Nylander, and Morgan Rielly.

Value Skaters

Tanner Pearson ($3,900): With a 6.5 over/under, the Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers is a game with plenty of offensive equity. Pearson is a clear value play with his role on the second forward line and the second power-play unit for Vancouver. Edmonton was in the bottom half of the league in both Corsi Against and goals allowed per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations last season, putting the Cancuks in a good spot.

J.T. Compher ($3,300): Compher has jumped up to the second forward line and the first power-play because Nathan MacKinnon is out tonight. The Avalanche have the highest (3.72) implied goal total on the slate, and the role that Compher is playing is far greater than his salary would indicate. He’s one of the best value options on this five-game slate.