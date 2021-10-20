NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Wednesday 10/20/21

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players.

Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.

Let’s jump in to take a look at today’s slate and some players to consider for your lineups.

Goalie to Target

Jeremy Swayman ($8,000): With Swayman confirmed as the starter for the Boston Bruins, we should be looking to him as a strong option in net. The Bruins are on the road but still come in as -148 favorites due to a questionable Philadelphia Flyers team on the other side. While the Flyers are only allowing 1.95 goals against per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations to start the year (16th in the league), they are still worth attacking for one main reason — they take too many penalties.

As a team, the Flyers have already taken 13 penalties in two games. Giving easy scoring opportunities to a power-play unit like Boston’s can lead to goals in a hurry. Essentially, we’re banking on Swayman picking up the win due to the offense and the soft matchup in front of him — much more so than his individual talent.

High-Priced Skaters

Brayden Schenn ($6,100): The Vegas Golden Knights will be without two of their top forwards — Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty — putting the opposing Schenn in a great spot. It might not seem important that Vegas is missing forwards, but considering Mark Stone is hailed as one of the best defensive forwards in the entire league, it’s actually huge.

This should put all of the Blues‘ forwards in a bit of an easier spot to operate on the ice and create a higher potential for fantasy points. Vegas comes into this game allowing a league-worst 75.17 Corsi Against (Total Shot Attempts Allowed) per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations. The Blues should be able to jump all over a weaker Vegas lineup in front of them, and Schenn should be firmly in the mix with his role on the second forward line and the first power-play unit.

David Pastrnak ($8,300): Here’s my take of the night — Pastrnak scores his first goal of the season and picks an assist as well. Pastrnak is one of the elite goal scorers in the league, and after four empty shots on goal in his first game of the season, he primed to find the back of the net with this matchup against the Flyers. As noted above, the Flyers are taking too many penalties, and with Pastrnak playing the “Alex Ovechkin” role on the Bruins’ top power-play unit, he’s always in a position to score.

Value Skaters

Evgeni Dadonov ($4,200): With Dadonov playing a new role for the Golden Knights, he is a clear value option. Since Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty are both out for Vegas, they’ve had to change their forward lines a good amount. We now see Dadonov skating on the second forward line, but he is still on the second power-play unit. An expanded offensive role at only $4,200 is something to target, but especially against the Blues, who are allowing the 11th-most (2.48) goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations to start the year.

James van Riemsdyk ($4,500): JVR makes for a solid one-off option tonight — or really any night the Flyers are on the slate. While his role on the third forward line isn’t amazing, he’s the best player on that line, and more importantly, he also sees time on the top power-play unit for Philly. He has always offered a good floor of shots throughout his career, and the power-play time gives him access to a ceiling of fantasy points.