Nick Castellanos out of the lineup Saturday for the Reds
July 17George KurtzSportsGrid
Nick Castellanos is not in the starting lineup for the Reds on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. Castellanos had to leave the game early Friday after being hit on the wrist by a pitch in the third inning. While there was some swelling in the wrist, tests have shown that Castellanos didn’t suffer any breaks. Castellanos should rejoin the starting lineup when the swelling subsides, and that could be as soon as Sunday afternoon. Castellanos is having a big season for the Reds with a slash line of .330/.384/.583 and has 18 HRs, 59 RBI, and 59 runs in 85 games.
The Reds lost game one of their series versus the Brewers, a series that could determine if they are buyers or sellers before the July 30 trade deadline. Luis Castillo will be on the hill for the Reds to try and even the series, while Brandon Woodruff will start for the Brewers. The Reds are -142 (+1.5) on the run line, +122 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-115), and the under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.