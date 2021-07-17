Nick Castellanos out of the lineup Saturday for the Reds

Nick Castellanos is not in the starting lineup for the Reds on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. Castellanos had to leave the game early Friday after being hit on the wrist by a pitch in the third inning. While there was some swelling in the wrist, tests have shown that Castellanos didn’t suffer any breaks. Castellanos should rejoin the starting lineup when the swelling subsides, and that could be as soon as Sunday afternoon. Castellanos is having a big season for the Reds with a slash line of .330/.384/.583 and has 18 HRs, 59 RBI, and 59 runs in 85 games.

The Reds lost game one of their series versus the Brewers, a series that could determine if they are buyers or sellers before the July 30 trade deadline. Luis Castillo will be on the hill for the Reds to try and even the series, while Brandon Woodruff will start for the Brewers. The Reds are -142 (+1.5) on the run line, +122 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-115), and the under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.