Nick Castellanos Remains Out Sunday Against Brewers

Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos will remain out of the lineup in the series finale with the Milwaukee Brewers.

https://twitter.com/CharlieG__/status/1416783136969613313

Castellanos made an early exit in Friday’s 11-6 loss after being hit by a pitch. Although the X-rays returned negative, Reds manager David Bell suggested Castellanos may miss a few games.

Uh oh. Nick Castellanos is out of the game after he was hit by a pitch last inning. Aristides Aquino now playing RF. #Reds — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) July 17, 2021

A regular fixture in the Reds lineup, Castellanos has appeared in 85 games this season, slashing .330/.384/.583 with 18 home runs, leading the team in batting average and slugging.

Tyler Naquin will take over right field duties for Castellanos in Sunday’s matchup. In his first season with the Reds, Naquin has played 81 games, hitting .244 with a .313 OBP and 13 home runs. He is priced at $2,200 on FanDuel and will bat cleanup.

The Reds have a tough test in trying to avoid the sweep Sunday. The team will face ace Corbin Burnes, who makes his 16th start of the season. Burnes is 4-4 with a 2.36 ERA, 27% K rate and a 0.91 WHIP. Among starters who have thrown at least 8o innings this season, Burnes is second in K rate and WHIP, only behind Jacob deGrom.

Cincinnati is a +102 home Moneyline underdog against the Brewers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an eight-run total.