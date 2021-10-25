Nick Chubb Expected to Play vs. Steelers; Odell Beckham Jr. Forgoing Surgery During Season

My understanding is #Browns RB Nick Chubb (calf) is expected to return to game action this Sunday against the #Steelers, barring any setbacks in practice this week, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 25, 2021

Chubb missed last week’s game due to a calf injury, which allowed D’Ernest Johnson to shine in his absence. He finished with the top Pro Football Focus grade for any running back during a single game this season, but he isn’t a serious threat to Chubb’s workload. Kareem Hunt is still on the IR with a calf injury, so Chubb could even see a bump in fantasy value moving forward.

Chubb has been one of the most efficient running backs in the league since being drafted in 2018. He’s averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in all four seasons, including a career-high 5.8 yards per carry through his first five games this season. He’s also averaging a career-best 104.6 rushing yards per game, so the thought of him getting some additional opportunities vs. the Steelers is tantalizing.

In other Browns’ news, Beckham is currently dealing with injuries to both shoulders, but Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reports that he is not planning on having surgery during the season.

The Browns are currently listed as 3.5-point favorites vs. the Steelers on FanDuel Sportsbook.