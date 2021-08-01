Nick Chubb Signs Three-Year Extension With Browns

After three consecutive years of outstanding play, the Cleveland Browns rewarded star running back Nick Chubb with a three-year $36.6 million contract extension, with $20 million fully guaranteed.

Chubb has been a prolific rusher since he joined the Browns in 2018. He was four rush yards off of the 1,000-yard mark in his rookie season and has followed that up with 1,494 and 1,067 efforts in each of the last two seasons. The former Georgia Bulldog has established himself as one of the league’s best rushers and will be part of a Browns’ offense looking to break through the AFC North.

The Browns have rocketed up the futures board, currently sitting with the second-shortest odds to win the AFC North at +150, right behind the Baltimore Ravens at +120. Action has also brought up their odds to win the AFC and Super Bowl to +750 and +1600, respectively.

Cleveland’s regular-season kicks off in Kansas City on September 9. They are currently listed as +6, +205 underdogs against the two-time defending AFC Champions. All line info is courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.