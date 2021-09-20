Nico Collins Expected to Miss Time With Shoulder Injury

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1440038142413721608

Collins was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he was expected to play a significant role for the rebuilding Texans this season. He played on 55% of the team’s offensive snaps in Week 1, but he exited after just two snaps vs. the Browns in Week 2. He suffered a shoulder injury, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Collins is expected to miss 3-4 weeks.

Collins’ absence solidifies Brandin Cooks’ role as the Texans’ top receiver. He’s put together back-to-back quality performances to start the year, racking up 14 catches for 210 yards and a touchdown. Cooks remains a trade candidate, but he could provide some fantasy value if he sticks with the Texans all season.

Unfortunately, Cooks’ performance will likely be impacted by the Texans’ quarterback situation in Week 3. Tyrod Taylor is injured, and DeShaun Watson will remain out of the Texans’ active roster. That means Davis Mills will make his first career start, and Mills was terrible in relief of Taylor last week. He also struggled during the preseason, which doesn’t inspire confidence.

The Texans are currently listed as 7.5-point home underdogs vs. the Panthers on FanDuel Sportsbook.