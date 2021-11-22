Nicolas Batum Expected To Miss 10 Days While In NBA Health and Safety Protocols
November 21Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Los Angeles Clippers’ forward depth will be tested over the coming stretch, as Shams Charania confirmed that Nicolas Batum would be unavailable for the next 10 days. The power forward entered the league’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19 and must be cleared before rejoining the team.
Batum has played in 14 games this season, starting 13 and averaging 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. The 33-year-old missed Sunday’s win against the Dallas Mavericks and will miss at least five more before he’s cleared to return.
The Clippers are already without Marcus Morris, who is dealing with a knee injury. Amir Coffey started against the Mavs on Sunday, his first of the season and third of his career, and will be in line for increased usage over the coming weeks.
Next up for the Clippers is a Tuesday night game against the Mavs again. Keep your eyes on FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the game.
