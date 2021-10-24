Nicolas Batum Will Play on Saturday Night Against Grizzlies

Veteran swingman Nicolas Batum will make his 2021-22 season debut for the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. Batum missed the Clippers’ first game of the season for a personal reason but will be available against the Memphis Grizzlies.

https://twitter.com/AndrewGreif/status/1452073173961240577

Batum will likely come off the bench and be part of the 10-man rotation that head coach Tyron Lue refers to. The 33-year-old appeared in 67 games for the Clippers last season, registering 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in over 27 minutes of action.

Eric Bledsoe starts at shooting guard, and Paul George at small forward. Both players came out of the gates strong putting up 22 and 29 points, respectively, in the Clippers’ season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors. Batum could come on in relief of either player.

The after hours slate on FanDuel tips off in just under an hour. Batum has a $4,500 salary, Bledsoe a $5,200 salary, and George a $10,200 salary.

The Clippers enter the contest as -172 favorites on the moneyline and -4 on the spread.