Niners Offense Could Look Vastly Different With Trey Lance Under Center

According to Connor Orr from Sports Illustrated, the San Francisco offense will almost be a completely different scheme with rookie quarterback Trey Lance in the game. Orr referenced Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan’s role as the offensive coordinator of the Washington offense during Robert Griffin III’s breakout rookie season.

San Francisco could deploy much more of a controlled rushing attack with Lance under center, similar to what Washington used that season. That could result in fewer downfield plays and perhaps fewer targets for WR Brandon Aiyuk.

The other takeaway from Orr’s statement is that it suggests that San Francisco is already concertedly putting together an offense designed specifically for Lance.

That obviously requires time, energy, and practice for everyone involved. But it also illuminates how highly the Niners value Nance and his possible contribution even in his rookie season. That can’t necessarily be good for the incumbent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The preseason might provide a momentary glimpse into how San Francisco plans in how they’ll utilize Lance.

