Niners Offense Could Look Vastly Different With Trey Lance Under Center
July 2Michael ArinzeSportsGrid
According to Connor Orr from Sports Illustrated, the San Francisco offense will almost be a completely different scheme with rookie quarterback Trey Lance in the game. Orr referenced Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan’s role as the offensive coordinator of the Washington offense during Robert Griffin III’s breakout rookie season.
San Francisco could deploy much more of a controlled rushing attack with Lance under center, similar to what Washington used that season. That could result in fewer downfield plays and perhaps fewer targets for WR Brandon Aiyuk.
The other takeaway from Orr’s statement is that it suggests that San Francisco is already concertedly putting together an offense designed specifically for Lance.
That obviously requires time, energy, and practice for everyone involved. But it also illuminates how highly the Niners value Nance and his possible contribution even in his rookie season. That can’t necessarily be good for the incumbent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
The preseason might provide a momentary glimpse into how San Francisco plans in how they’ll utilize Lance.
Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can already find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds, team futures, in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.