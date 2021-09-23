No Restrictions For 76ers’ Joel Embiid

The Athletic’s David Aldridge reports that 76ers center Joel Embiid is not expected to have any restrictions when he reports to training camp.

With NBA camps opening next week, updates on a number of key players returning or still rehabbing injuries-from Klay Thompson to Joel Embiid to Kyrie Irving and James Harden-in @TheAthleticNBA: https://t.co/JWm5uHzIA2 — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) September 23, 2021

Embiid tore his meniscus during the first round of the NBA Playoffs just a few months ago. He still managed to continue playing until the Atlanta Hawks eliminated the 76ers. The former Kansas product used the offseason to rehab his knee, as the injury did not require surgery.

However, look for the 76ers to work him back into action slowly once the season gets underway. That could include some load management days along with limited minutes on the court.

The 76ers are also, of course, dealing with the Ben Simmons fallout. Doc Rivers and company will take a good hard look at their roster to see what they can get out of the other players while keeping Embiid as healthy as possible by not overworking him.

