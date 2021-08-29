Noah Syndergaard Test Postive for COVID-19

Jon Heyman reports New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard has tested positive for COVID-19.

https://twitter.com/JonHeyman/status/1432007446768324608

Syndergaard was removed from his second rehab start in Brooklyn earlier today and it later announced he had tested positive.

Noah Syndergaard will not make his second rehab start today because he has a non-baseball related injury, says Luis Rojas. — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) August 29, 2021

Syndergaard continues to make progress toward joining the team while recovering from Tommy John surgery but will now miss a minimum of 10-days on the COVID-19.

Making 26 appearances in the 2019 season, Syndergaard posted a 10-8 record, with a 4.28 ERA, 18% K rate and a 1.23 WHIP, missing the 2020 season because of the surgery.

Reports have surfaced Syndergaard may join the team in the bullpen as part of the Mets push to the postseason. With a 62-67 record, the team is currently eight games out of first place in the National League East and eight games out of the second Wild Card spot.

The Mets face the Washington Nationals in a series finale Sunday, tied at one game apiece after a 5-3 win Saturday and are a -196 home Moneyline favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an eight-run total.