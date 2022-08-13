Nottingham Forest Sign ST Neal Maupay for £15M

Nottingham Forest are signing striker Neal Maupay from Brighton for a reported fee of £15 million, per Fabrizio Romano.

Nottingham Forest are set to sign Neal Maupay, permanent deal from Brighton. Package worth £15m with add-ons included. 🚨🌳🇫🇷 #NFFC Maupay will sign a four-year deal, valid until June 2026. First call today @mcgrathmike – negotiations almost completed. pic.twitter.com/0m15aL0sJO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2022

It’s now the 16th signing that Nottingham Forest have made this summer. The Premier League newcomers are breaking the bank with hopes to avoid relegation in their inaugural season. Maupay will provide a pure goalscorer atop the Forest attack that will bring a type of tenacity, dynamism, and passion you would want at a club fighting for survival. He will join Manchester United reject Jesse Lingard and 2021-22 double-digit goalscorer Emmanuel Dennis in an attack that is quite strong for a new club.

In 2021-22, Maupay bagged eight goals and two assists across 32 matches in the Premier League with Brighton. The 25-year-old surely won’t be in the lineup for Sunday’s fixture against West Ham, but there may be a chance at his debut on August 20th when Nottingham Forest travels to Everton.

Nottingham Forest 2022-23 Relegation Odds

Nottingham Forest are currently +100 to be relegated from the Premier League in the 2022-23 season, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.