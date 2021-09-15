Nuggets Sign Aaron Gordon To Extension

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Aaron Gordon has signed a four-year extension to remain with the Denver Nuggets. Denver acquired Gordon from the Orlando Magic before the trade deadline last season.

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension with the franchise, his agent Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes a player option for Gordon on the 2025-26 season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 14, 2021

In 50 games, he averaged 12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Gordon sacrificed some offense for the team, given his 14.6 points per game with Orlando but then averaged 10.2 points with Denver.

Could it be that he already peaked in his fourth season when he averaged 17.6 points per game?

Nonetheless, if you can get $92 million, it’s still good money, but that doesn’t mean fantasy players should break the bank to sign him onto their rosters. Gordon is a player that should be avoided at all costs until proven otherwise.

