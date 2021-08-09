O.J. Howard Still Recovering from Achilles Injury

https://twitter.com/gregauman/status/1424757956764176387

Howard suffered an Achilles tear in October of 2020, and he returned to practice in late July. That said, head coach Bruce Arians said Howard “isn’t there yet” in terms of recovery from the injury. Arians added, “He had a chance to make a couple of grimy catches in the end zone and didn’t come up with them. I expect him to make those. He’s still catching up to the speed of it, the physicality of it.”

Howard was surprisingly involved in the Buccaneers offense at the start of last season. He racked up 19 targets in four games, and he finished with 11 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns. The Buccaneers’ offense is loaded with pass catchers – Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Rob Gronkowski, just to name a few – but that does give Howard a chance for fantasy viability in the upcoming season. He’s currently coming off the board as the No. 27 tight end in fantasy drafts, making him basically free.

The Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl champions, and they’re one of the favorites to win again in 2021-22. They’re currently listed at +650 to win the title on FanDuel Sportsbook.