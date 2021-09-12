Odell Beckham Jr. A Game Time Decision Against Chiefs

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a game-time decision as he continues to recover from an ACL injury.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1436992413663436800

Beckham is expected to play but will go through pre-game warmups before being cleared. Schefter reports Beckham had a great week of practice but was limited in contact.

Beckham started seven games last season before suffering the injury, catching 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He was second on the team, behind Jarvis Landry, with a 22% target share. Priced at $6,500 on FanDuel, Beckham provides quarterback Baker Mayfield a high-powered target against a Chiefs defense that allowed the third-least points to wide receivers last season, averaging 19.93 points per game.

If Beckham cannot play Sunday, expect Jarvis Landry to be the primary beneficiary in the Browns receiving corps. Priced at $6,400 on FanDuel, Landry caught 38 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns after Beckham’s knee injury, seeing 28% of the team’s targets, averaging 7.63 yards per target.

The Browns kick off their 2021 season with a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and are a 5.5-point road underdog in a matchup with a 54.5-point total on FanDuel Sportsbook, the highest on the slate.