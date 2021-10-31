Odell Beckham Jr. Expected to Play Sunday Against Steelers

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to play in a Week 8 AFC North matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr., dealing with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, should be good to go today vs the #Steelers, source said, while DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin) is a game-time decision. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2021

Beckham, who is dealing with a lingering shoulder injury, was limited in practice this week and is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s matchup. Barring any setback in pregame warmups, Beckham should see a full allotment of targets from quarterback Baker Mayfield, who also returns after missing one game because of a shoulder injury.

Beckham is the Browns’ leader in target share, responsible for 21% of the looks from Mayfield and is priced at $5,700 on FanDuel and has seen at least six targets in four games this year. If Beckham cannot play in Week 8 against the Steelers, expect additional production for Jarvis Landry, priced at $6,000 on FanDuel.

According to Football Outsiders, the Cleveland receiving corps faces a difficult matchup against a Steelers defense ranked ninth in DVOA. The Browns are a 4-point home favorite against the Steelers on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a matchup with a 42.5-point total.