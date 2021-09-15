Odell Beckham Jr. Ruled Out vs. Texans

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1438187002189520897

Beckham’s season has not gotten off to a fast start. He was expected to suit up in Week 1 vs. the Chiefs before being a surprise inactive, and he’s already been ruled out for Week 2 vs. the Texans. He suffered a torn ACL last season vs. the Giants, but he was able to amp up his activity near the end of training camp. However, the team apparently doesn’t feel comfortable enough to put him on the field quite yet.

With Beckham out of the lineup, it will open up some opportunities for the rest of the receiving corps. Jarvis Landry should serve as their top option, and he led the team with five catches for 71 yards in their last game. He also added two carries for 13 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz should serve as complementary pieces. Last week, People-Jones ran a route on 84% of the Browns’ dropbacks, while Schwartz posted a 19% target share.

Even without Beckham, the Browns are expected to dominate this week. They’re currently listed as 12.5-point home favorites vs. the Texans on FanDuel Sportsbook.