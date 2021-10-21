Odell Beckham Jr. To Play Against Broncos Thursday

James Palmer of the NFL Network reports Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is active and will play in a Thursday night matchup against the Denver Broncos.

https://twitter.com/JamesPalmerTV/status/1451318135081078789

Beckham has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury and was listed as questionable ahead of pregame warm-ups. Beckham last played in a Week 6 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, targeted eight times, catching five passes for 79 yards. Despite missing the first two games of the season, Beckham leads the Browns’ receiving corps with a 22% target share and has seen seven or more targets in three of his first four games. The star wide receiver, however, has yet to find the end zone.

Beckham, who is priced at $10,000 on FanDuel’s single-game slate, will have an ideal matchup against a Broncos defense that is ranked 24th in DVOA, according to Football Outsiders.

Cleveland is a 1.5-point home favorite against the Broncos on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Thursday night matchup with a 40-point total.