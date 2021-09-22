Odell Beckham Jr. Will Practice in Full Wednesday

https://twitter.com/Jake_Trotter/status/1440723230881300486

Beckham has been a somewhat surprise inactive the first two weeks this season. He’s recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last October, but he was still expected to suit up in Week 1 vs. the Chiefs. However, he was ultimately ruled out for that matchup and then ruled out for Week 2 vs. the Texans.

The injury to Jarvis Landry may have expedited his recovery process. Landry was placed on IR with a knee injury, which means he will miss a minimum of three weeks. Beckham’s return would be a massive boost to the Browns’ receiving corps, which doesn’t have many proven contributors. Anthony Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones have served as their top receivers behind Landry this season, but neither player has provided much fantasy value. Beckham would likely command a considerable share of the receiver targets if he can suit up, which makes him an appealing fantasy option.

The Browns are currently listed as 7.5-point home favorites vs. the Bears on FanDuel Sportsbook.