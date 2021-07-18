Odubel Herrera Will Start Minor League Assignment Next Week

Odubel Herrera’s path back to the majors will require an extra stop as the Philadelphia Phillies confirmed that they plan on sending their outfielder to the minors before he’ll be activated from the injured list. Herrera hasn’t played since July 8 and has been resolving left ankle tendonitis.

https://twitter.com/MattGelb/status/1416880765636337670

As noted by Matt Gelb, Travis Jankowski will continue to handle most of the reps in center field, flanked by veterans Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper. Janko has had no trouble seeing the ball, going 8-for-17 with four runs scored and four runs batted in since Herrera went down with the ankle injury.

The Phillies are off on Monday and then scheduled to play 20 straight games, starting with a mini two-game series against the New York Yankees. That could mean regular playing time for Jankowski as he offers relief to McCutchen, Herrera, and Harper through the dog days of summer.

