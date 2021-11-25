OG Anunoby Questionable Friday vs. Pacers

Anunoby has missed the past four games due to a hip pointer, and he’s listed as questionable for Friday’s game vs. the Pacers. Anunoby has been one of the Raptors’ best players this season, averaging 20.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. The Raptors have gone 2-2 in their four games without Anunoby, with their losses coming against the Jazz and the Warriors. Khem Birch has also been ruled out with a knee injury.

If Anunoby is ruled out, Precious Achiuwa would be one of the biggest beneficiaries. He’s scored at least 26.1 FanDuel points in each of his past two games. Gary Trent has also increased his usage rate by +2.5%, while Fred VanVleet has increased his by +1.3%. Chris Boucher leads the team with an average of 1.13 FanDuel points per minute in those contests, but he’s coming off just 6.8 minutes in his last outing.

The Raptors are currently listed as four-point road underdogs vs. the Pacers on FanDuel Sportsbook.