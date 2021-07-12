Oilers acquire Duncan Keith from the Blackhawks

Oilers acquire defenseman Duncan Keith from the Blackhawks, ESPN reports. Keith was traded to the Oilers for Caleb Jones and a third-round draft pick in 2021. The Blackhawks retained no money in this trade.

Keith is a no-doubt future Hall of Famer but will be 38 years old in four days. Still, this trade makes sense for the Oilers in that they need all the help they can get on defense, and Keith, at the very least, brings veteran experience. He can help mold and develop the younger players. Is he the final piece of the puzzle for the Oilers? They better hope not, but he’s a good start.

As for the Blackhawks, this would seem to be all about salary cap relief. The Oilers are eating all of the $5.5 salary cap hit that Keith was due this season. The Blackhawks can use that money to perhaps make a run at Seth Jones, who wants out of Columbus. Why do I bring up Seth Jones? Well, he happens to be the older brother of Caleb Jones.

