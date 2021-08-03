OKC Extend Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Oklahoma City Thunder guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has agreed to a $172 million extension over five years. Gilgeous-Alexander was part of the 2019 trade with the Clippers that sent Paul George to Los Angeles.

In his rookie season, the former Kentucky product averaged 10.8 points and started 73 of 82 games. Since he’s been a member of the Thunder, he’s started every game he played and even raised his scoring average to 19 per game in his first season with the team.

Last year, he was limited to 35 games after suffering a tear of the plantar fascia in his foot. But when he was on the court, he raised his average again — this time to 23.7 points per game.

It will be interesting to see if the Thunder can continue to build around their young nucleus of Gilgeous-Alexander, Lugentz Dort, and Theo Maledon. Oklahoma City will also add the 6’8″ Australian guard, Josh Giddey, after selecting him with the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft.

