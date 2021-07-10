Omar Narvaez Named as Replacement for MLB All-Star Game

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez will be making his first All-Star Game appearance in Denver. The six-year veteran was named as a replacement for Yadier Molina after Molina declined to participate after being named as an alternate for Buster Posey.

Narvaez is having an outstanding year for the NL Central-leading Brewers. He ranks second on the Brew Crew with an on-base plus slugging percentage of .868, fourth in runs, and fifth in runs batted in. Narvaez’s ranks among NL catchers is even more impressive. Among catchers with at least 150 at-bats, Narvaez ranks second in on-base plus slugging percentage and fourth in runs.

2021 has been kind to Narvaez. He’s on pace to set a career-high on-base plus slugging percentage, batting average and runs scored.

