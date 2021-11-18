“Optimism” Derrick Henry Returns in Early January

https://twitter.com/GetUpESPN/status/1461373667636662279

Henry went down with what was feared to be a season-ending injury in Week 8, but it’s still possible that he returns to the lineup at some point this season. ESPN’s Diana Russini reports there is “optimism” that Henry will return to the lineup in early January, which means he would be available to help the Titans during their playoff run.

Unfortunately, an early January return doesn’t necessarily help fantasy owners. It could mean he’s back for Week 17 or 18, but the Titans likely wouldn’t push Henry in meaningless regular season games. D’Onta Foreman, Adrian Peterson, and Jeremy McNichols should continue to split the workload in Henry’s absence, but that doesn’t make any of them must-start fantasy options. Foreman led the way with 11 carries for 30 yards in their last contest, while Peterson racked up eight for 21. McNichols saw just four carries, but he does provide some utility in the passing game.

The Titans will take on the Texans in Week 11, and they’re listed as 10-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.