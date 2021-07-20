Orioles Activate P John Means From IL

The Baltimore Orioles announced they’d reinstated John Means from the 10-day injury list. Means is set to start Tuesday’s game in Tampa Bay after being sidelined for more than a month with a shoulder strain.

We have activated LHP John Means from the 10-day Injured List (left shoulder strain) and optioned OF Ryan McKenna to Triple-A Norfolk. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 20, 2021

The left-hander has been Baltimore’s best pitcher by far, as evidenced by his 4-2 record with a 2.28 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP. He’s often up against the opposing team’s best pitchers, and the Orioles have struggled at times in the run production department with him on the mound.

However, Baltimore has been on a bit of a run of late with seven wins in its last 10 games, including a three-game winning streak. If their bats can stay hot, Means should have a chance to snap a five-game winless streak.

This will be Means’ seventh appearance against the Rays and sixth start. He’s 3-1 in those outings mark with a 3.71 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 34 innings. That translates into a decent amount of value with the Orioles as a +176 underdog.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action in the second half of the season, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.