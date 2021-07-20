Orioles Activate P John Means From IL

The Baltimore Orioles announced they’d reinstated John Means from the 10-day injury list. Means is set to start Tuesday’s game in Tampa Bay after being sidelined for more than a month with a shoulder strain.
We have activated LHP John Means from the 10-day Injured List (left shoulder strain) and optioned OF Ryan McKenna to Triple-A Norfolk.
The left-hander has been Baltimore’s best pitcher by far, as evidenced by his 4-2 record with a 2.28 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP. He’s often up against the opposing team’s best pitchers, and the Orioles have struggled at times in the run production department with him on the mound.
However, Baltimore has been on a bit of a run of late with seven wins in its last 10 games, including a three-game winning streak. If their bats can stay hot, Means should have a chance to snap a five-game winless streak.
This will be Means’ seventh appearance against the Rays and sixth start. He’s 3-1 in those outings mark with a 3.71 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 34 innings. That translates into a decent amount of value with the Orioles as a +176 underdog.
To keep up to date with all your MLB action in the second half of the season, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.