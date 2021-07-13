Orioles All-Star Break Injury Update

MLB.com has provided the following update regarding players on the Orioles injury report:

Ryan Mountcastle is expected to be in Friday’s lineup after being hit in the forearm in the first inning of Sunday’s game against the White Sox.

Freddy Galvis continues to rehab a strained quad and isn’t expected to return to the team until the end of July.

Bruce Zimmerman (biceps tendinitis) isn’t expected to return until early August after experiencing a setback during his rehab.

The Orioles are currently 28-61 and 26 games behind the first-place Red Sox in the AL East. They’ll kick off the second half of the season with a six-game road trip in Kansas City and Tampa Bay.

