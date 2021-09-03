Ozzie Albies Out of Braves Lineup Thursday

The Atlanta Braves announce second baseman Ozzie Albies will sit out of the series opener with the Colorado Rockies.

Albies was carried off the field in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers after fouling a ball off his knee. Reports indicated he was expected to start Thursday but will be replaced by Ehire Adrianza at second base.

A regular fixture in the Braves lineup, Albies has played 130 games this season, slashing .259/..317/.482 with 23 home runs. He went 0-for-2 in Tuesday’s loss.

Adrianza, priced at $2,000 on FanDuel and batting eighth, has played 91 games this season, hitting .244 with a .331 OBP and four home runs. The utility infielder last started in place of Albies in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Dodgers, going 1-for-3.

The Braves will face Chi Chi Gonzalez, who makes his 17th start of the season. Gonzalez has a 3-6 record with a 6.08 ERA, 13% K rate and a 1.44 WHIP.

Atlanta is a -162 road Moneyline favorite against the Rockies on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 12.5-run total.