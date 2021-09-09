Pacers’ T.J. Warren Out Indefinitely

The Indiana Pacers have had a bad run with their star players of late. Victor Oladipo was an oft-injured player who played just 55 games over two seasons, and now T.J. Warren is the latest to be added to the list after only four games in his second season with Indiana.
NBA.com reports that the stress fracture that kept Warren sidelined for most of the season isn’t healing as quickly as expected. He’s now listed as out indefinitely with NBA training camps set to begin on September 28th.
Warren averaged 19.8 points in his first season with the club. If he’s not able to begin the season with the team, Caris LeVert and Jeremy Lamb are likely to play an even bigger role in Indiana’s offense.
LeVert should surpass his 20-point average in his second season with the Pacers, while increased minutes for Lamb could see his production improve closer to his 2018 career-high of 15.3 points per game.
Can’t get enough NBA? Head to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find odds on which player will win Rookie of the Year honors in addition to NBA Championship team futures.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.