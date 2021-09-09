Pacers’ T.J. Warren Out Indefinitely

The Indiana Pacers have had a bad run with their star players of late. Victor Oladipo was an oft-injured player who played just 55 games over two seasons, and now T.J. Warren is the latest to be added to the list after only four games in his second season with Indiana.

NBA.com reports that the stress fracture that kept Warren sidelined for most of the season isn’t healing as quickly as expected. He’s now listed as out indefinitely with NBA training camps set to begin on September 28th.

Warren averaged 19.8 points in his first season with the club. If he’s not able to begin the season with the team, Caris LeVert and Jeremy Lamb are likely to play an even bigger role in Indiana’s offense.

LeVert should surpass his 20-point average in his second season with the Pacers, while increased minutes for Lamb could see his production improve closer to his 2018 career-high of 15.3 points per game.

Can’t get enough NBA? Head to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find odds on which player will win Rookie of the Year honors in addition to NBA Championship team futures.