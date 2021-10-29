Packers Await Robert Tonyan (Knee) News

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports that the Green Bay Packers fear that tight end Robert Tonyan suffered a severe knee injury in their 24-21 victory over the Cardinals on Thursday night. The injury occurred in the first half after Tonyan caught a pass for 33 yards. However, after being tackled to the ground, the tight end immediately grabbed at his left knee.

LaFleur got emotional talking about Bobby Tonyan. He didn’t say how severe his knee injury was but his comments and tone said a lot. “I’m sick for him. I sick for us. My heart goes out to him.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 29, 2021

He was able to limp off the field before retreating into the locker room.

This is Tonyan’s fourth season with the Packers, and last year, he had a breakout season with 52 catches for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. Green Bay signed him to a one-year second-round tender valued at $3,384,000 in base salary in the offseason.

Second-year third-rounder Josiah Deguara will likely replace Tonyan as Green Bay’s primary pass-catching tight end. Deguara’s only been targeted four times this season, and two of them came in Thursday’s game against the Cardinals.

It might be worthwhile to wait at least a week to see if he’ll play a more significant role in the Packers’ offense for the remainder of the season.

