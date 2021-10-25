Packers Entering Advanced COVID-19 Protocols

#Packers coach Matt LaFleur tells reporters the team is in advanced COVID-19 protocols because of potential spread related to DC Joe Barry’s positive COVID-19 test. All meetings are virtual, players are wearing masks. Short week, so any positive test knocks a player/coach out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2021

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry has tested positive for COVID-19, and the team is exercising precautions due to the potential risk for spread. They will conduct all of their meetings virtually ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup vs. the undefeated Cardinals. The team survived a minor COVID scare last season, so they are experienced in preparing for a game under these conditions.

The game being on Thursday does add some additional complications. Any player or coach who tests positive moving forward will not be available since there will not be enough time to return the required two consecutive negative tests. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that the team is taking this matter seriously.

Thursday’s game has the potential to be one of the best of the year. The Packers and Cardinals are a combined 13-1, and they’re arguably the two biggest challengers to the Buccaneers in the NFC. The Cardinals will benefit from home field in this contest, and they’re listed as 4.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.