Packers Place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling On Injured Reserve

The Green Bay Packers have placed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

He’ll now be forced to miss at least three weeks after being put on the injured reserve and potentially longer depending on the severity of the injury. Valdes-Scantling has emerged as quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s clear second option after Davante Adams with 16 targets and six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. The pass-catcher led the NFL last season with 20.9 yards per reception as one of the top deep-threats in the league, hauling in a career-high six touchdowns in 2020. In his fourth season, he will miss the first game of his career.

With Valdes-Scantling out, it will be up to wide receivers Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and tight end Robert Tonyan to make up the lost production on the offensive end. The severity of the injury will be something to monitor in the coming weeks.

