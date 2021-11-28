Packers RB Aaron Jones Will Play Sunday Vs. Rams

Jones has been battling a knee injury that kept him out of the team’s Week 11 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings but will officially make his return on Sunday against the Rams. It’s a key return of a player who leads the team in touches, touchdowns, and rushing yards.
The running back has accrued 839 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns on 160 touches in ten games this season. The 8-3 Packers will look to maintain the second seed in the NFC as the Rams sit just half a game back at 7-3. The kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
Los Angeles Rams Vs. Green Bay Packers Odds
The Green Bay Packers are currently two-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with the total set at 47, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
