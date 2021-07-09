Padres C Víctor Caratini (Thumb) Listed As Day-To-Day

San Diego’s entire battery was forced to exit early from Thursday’s game with injuries.

After three innings, Yu Darvish was forced out of the game, and his catcher, Víctor Caratini, later followed after six innings. MLB.com reports that Caratini’s departure came after he took a foul ball off his thumb. However, he didn’t leave the game empty-handed as he managed to grab himself a hit for his troubles.

The good news for Padres fans is that the X-ray results came back negative. Caratini will likely be day-to-day. At this time, there’s no update on whether he’ll be behind the plate for Friday’s game against the Rockies.

San Diego has also yet to decide to announce a starter for the game, so it’ll be interesting to see if that has any involvement with Caratini’s status.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.