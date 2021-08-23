Padres Dismiss Pitching Coach Larry Rothschild

https://twitter.com/Padres/status/1429853467238047747

There are only five weeks left in the MLB regular season, but that hasn’t stopped the Padres from making a change to their coaching staff. On Monday, they released a statement that Rothschild has been relieved of his duties, and Ben Fritz will serve as the interim pitching coach for the remainder of the season.

The Padres made a host of upgrades to their pitching staff in the offseason, and they do rank ninth in team ERA. That said, they have had some disappointing seasons from some of their pitchers. Blake Snell has pitched to a 4.82 ERA, while Yu Darvish has posted a 3.70 ERA. Joe Musgrove has ultimately been their best starter, which is not something the team would’ve expected before the start of the season. It hasn’t all been Rothschild’s fault — the team has dealt with plenty of injuries at the position — but the organization clearly expected better results.

The moves comes on the verge of the Padres falling out of a playoff position for the first time in months. They now trail the Reds by 1.0 game in the Wild Card standings, and they have no chance of catching the Giants or Dodgers for the division. The Padres’ odds to make the playoffs have dipped to just +205 on FanDuel Sportsbook.